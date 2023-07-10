Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarters, Sinners too advances

Italy's Jannik Sinner also made it to the quarterfinals, surviving a stern test from Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in straight sets

Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during their men's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Andrey Rublev failed to capitalise on two match points and quelled a barrage of attacks from Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan to reach his maiden quarterfinals with thrilling five sets win at Wimbledon here on Sunday.

Rublev, the World No. 7 looked in firm control of their men's singles fourth-round match after winning the opening two sets. But Bublik claimed the third and fourth, saving two match points in the process, in tie-breaks. He kept the 25-year-old Russian on the backfoot with massive serving before Rublev roared back to win 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5) 6-4 after three hours and 17 minutes.

Sinner overcame some testing moments to keep his title bid on track at the grass-court major, where the eighth seed held firm for a 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3 fourth-round win. With this win on Sunday, the Italian equalled his 2022 run as he set up a clash with Roman Safiullin.

The Rublev v Bublik match was a thriller as both players depended on their big serves. Rublev, who fired 20 aces to Bublik's 39, will next face the winner of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Both players crushed the ball with unrelenting power but two factors proved decisive. Bublik was unable to capitalise on any of the five break chances he had in the match –- including one each in the first and second sets. And several of Bublik’s 14 double faults came at critical times.

Jannik Sinner, at the tender age of 21, presented his credentials on No.1 Court.

Now into the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, Sinner will take on Safiullin next after the World No. 92 defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. The Italian, a seven-time ATP Tour titlist, will be chasing his first quarterfinal win at a major in six attempts.

