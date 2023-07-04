Wimbledon: Andrey Rublev downs Max Purcell to reach second round

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  London
Wimbledon: The 25-year-old was in excellent shape when she came to London after winning the title match in Halle a month ago

Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Australia's Max Purcell during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Andrey Rublev on Monday produced a fine performance to reach the second round at Wimbledon 2023 as he clawed past Australian Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.


"I am really happy to be back. You always want to win in straight sets, but it is never simple," Rublev was quoted as saying by ATP.com.


"I was 2-5 down in the second set and I was lucky to be able to come back because in my head I was already preparing for the third set. I hit a few good shots and I was able to come back and I played really well at the end of the second set. To play here with full stadiums at 11 am, that is a special feeling," Rublev said.


Rublev will next face Aslan Karatsev whose highest finish at SW19 was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. The 25-year-old was in excellent shape when she came to London after winning the title match in Halle a month ago.

Elsewhere, The Australian Jordan Thompson earlier pulled off a stunning turnaround to down Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3. His second-round challenge at the All-England Club will be a maiden ATP Head2Head meeting with Novak Djokovic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

