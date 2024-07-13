Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic ends Musetti's run, sets up revenge final against Alcaraz

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  London
IANS

In a hard-fought clash on Friday, Djokovic locked in at crucial moments, repelling Musetti’s court craft with impressive defence and consistency

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their men's singles semi-final tennis match on the twelfth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic moved to within one win of capturing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title on Friday when he ended 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti’s dream run and set up a revenge match with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz in the final. 


The Serbian second seed earned a 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 win against the 22-year-old Italian in the semifinal and will now meet Alcaraz in a blockbuster rematch of last year’s final that the Spaniard won in a five-set epic. Alcaraz had earlier reached the final with a 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a rematch of their last year's semifinal.


In a hard-fought clash on Friday, Djokovic locked in at crucial moments, repelling Musetti’s court craft with impressive defence and consistency.


The Italian fended off three match points from 0/40, 3-5 in the third set before Djokovic saved one break point to serve out and reach his 10th Wimbledon final after two hours and 48 minutes.

If the 37-year-old Serbian wins a record-extending 25th major on Sunday, he will become the oldest champion in Wimbledon history.

Djokovic, who leads Alcaraz 3-2 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series, will be eager to avenge that defeat and draw level with Roger Federer on a record eight Wimbledon crowns.

