Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their men's singles semi-final tennis match on the twelfth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic ends Musetti's run, sets up revenge final against Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic moved to within one win of capturing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title on Friday when he ended 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti’s dream run and set up a revenge match with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The Serbian second seed earned a 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 win against the 22-year-old Italian in the semifinal and will now meet Alcaraz in a blockbuster rematch of last year’s final that the Spaniard won in a five-set epic. Alcaraz had earlier reached the final with a 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a rematch of their last year's semifinal.

In a hard-fought clash on Friday, Djokovic locked in at crucial moments, repelling Musetti’s court craft with impressive defence and consistency.

The Italian fended off three match points from 0/40, 3-5 in the third set before Djokovic saved one break point to serve out and reach his 10th Wimbledon final after two hours and 48 minutes.

If the 37-year-old Serbian wins a record-extending 25th major on Sunday, he will become the oldest champion in Wimbledon history.

Djokovic, who leads Alcaraz 3-2 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series, will be eager to avenge that defeat and draw level with Roger Federer on a record eight Wimbledon crowns.

