Wimbledon 2024 | "It's going to be fun day for Spanish people to watch my finals": Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic believes the prospect of creating tennis history will provide the “fuel” he needs to defeat Carlos Alcaraz and clinch an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th Grand Slam on Sunday.

Just five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, 37-year-old Djokovic can become the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era and avenge his heartbreaking five-set loss to the Spaniard in last year’s final. “I’m aware of what’s on the line. Any Grand Slam that I play, there’s always history now on the line,” said Djokovic.

“I will try to use that as a fuel to play my best tennis.” Djokovic will be playing in his 10th Wimbledon final and 37th at the 75 majors in which he has played. A 25th Grand Slam title would be an all-time record for men and women, snapping the mark of 24 he shares with Margaret Court. “It serves as a great motivation, but at the same time it’s also a lot of pressure and expectations,” added the Serb.

“Every time I step out on the court now, even though I’m 37 and competing with the 21-year-olds, I still expect myself to win most of the matches, and people expect me to win 99% of the matches that I play.” Alcaraz, 16 years Djokovic’s junior, is in his fourth Grand Slam final and is looking to add a second Wimbledon to his 2022 US Open breakthrough and French Open title from last month. His win in the 2023 All England Club final snapped Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the tournament.

Alcaraz has endured an uneven tournament. On Friday, he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, but only after having to come back from dropping the first set for the third time at the tournament.

Alcaraz hopes to make it a super Sunday for Spain by winning the Wimbledon final before the country’s national football team face England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. “Being a Spaniard, yeah, it would be a perfect Sunday,” said Alcaraz.

“It’s going to be a really fun day for Spanish people watching my final, watching the Euros final.”

Princess of Wales to attend final

Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend the Wimbledon Men’s final here today as she recovers after being diagnosed with cancer, her Kensington Palace office said. UK media also reported that the princess will present the trophy to the winner of the final.

