Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova

Updated on: 07 July,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  London
IANS

Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova

Bianca Andreescu. Pic/AFP

Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova
Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Anna Bondar in her campaign opener, here on Thursday.


After a nondescript grass season (2-3, across three events), Andreescu found some rhythm against Bondar. In her fourth appearance at the All England Club, the 23-year-old Canadian advances to the second round for only the second time.


Next up for Andreescu is No.26 Anhelina Kalinina, who defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3. Kalinina and Andreescu have never played.


Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas gets better of Dominic Thiem, advances to Round 2

In another women's singles match, Jule Niemeier displayed enormous resilience to upset Karolina Muchova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in the first round.

Niemeier, a quarterfinalist here a year ago, forged 19 break points in the match and converted four of them -- enough to set up a second-round match with Dalma Galfi, a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 winner over Linda Noskova.

The critical moment came when Niemeier finally won her seventh set point to take the opening frame. Muchova, who needed medical attention in the third set, was suffering from a right thigh injury.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

