Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur expects a tough match against Maria

World No.2 Tunisian insists it won’t be easy to beat her gritty friend and mum-of-two Tatjana in semi-finals

World No.2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their Wimbledon quarter-final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

World No.2 Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam on Tuesday, setting up a Wimbledon meeting with her “barbeque buddy” Tatjana Maria.

The Tunisian went one set down to Czech opponent Marie Bouzkova but lost only two games after that as she powered to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win on Centre Court.

Maria beats Niemeier

Earlier, mother-of-two Maria also dug deep to beat German compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 despite losing the first set and trailing by a break in the second and third sets.

Tatjana Maria

Jabeur is the only remaining player seeded in the top 15 left in the tournament at the All England Club. The 27-year-old said she was happy that she “woke up” after a disappointing first set.

“I am really, really happy especially that it happened on this court because I have so much love for this court. Hopefully, the journey for me will continue,” she said. But she explained that it would be difficult to face 34-year-old Maria, whom she described as her “barbeque buddy.”

“It is going to be tough to play her [Maria], she is a great friend. I am really happy she is in a semi-final—look at her now, she is in a semi-final after having two babies. It’s an amazing story,” she added.



Rare break of serve

The Tunisian, who had not lost a set in her run to the quarters, was broken twice by 66th-ranked Bouzkova in the first set. But, it was a different story for the rest of the match as she broke her opponent’s serve six times, hitting 30 winners—more than twice her opponent’s tally.

