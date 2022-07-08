Wimbledon: Sania Mirza bids adieu after semifinal loss

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk on Wednesday night

Pic/Sania Mirza’s Twitter handle

Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event here.

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk on Wednesday night.

Also Read: India women complete 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka

“The tears, fight and the struggle...the work we put in is all worth it in the end...it wasn’t meant to be this time at Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years. I will miss you. Until we meet again,” Mirza tweeted on Thursday.

This is Sania’s best mixed doubles performance at Wimbledon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever