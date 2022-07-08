Wimbledon: Sania Mirza bids adieu after semifinal loss

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:45 AM IST  |  Wimbledon
Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk on Wednesday night

Pic/Sania Mirza’s Twitter handle


Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event here.

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk on Wednesday night.




“The tears, fight and the struggle...the work we put in is all worth it in the end...it wasn’t meant to be this time at Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years. I will miss you. Until we meet again,” Mirza tweeted on Thursday. 

This is Sania’s best mixed doubles performance at Wimbledon.

