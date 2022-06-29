Breaking News
Loan app scam: Cyber probe hits a hurdle in Nepal
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon Serena Williams suffers early exit Halep beats Muchova

Wimbledon: Serena Williams suffers early exit; Halep beats Muchova

Updated on: 29 June,2022 01:15 PM IST  |  mumbai
ANI |

Top

Serena Williams lost to unseeded Harmony Tan after a mammoth three hours and 10 minutes of gripping play

Wimbledon: Serena Williams suffers early exit; Halep beats Muchova

Serena Williams. File pic


Playing her first singles match after a year, American tennis great Serena Williams suffered a first-round exit on Tuesday after facing defeat against unseeded Harmony Tan at Wimbledon 2022.

The 23 Grand Slam title winner went down 7-5, 1-6, 7/6 (10/7) to unseeded Harmony Tan, who is competing in her first Wimbledon.




In the longest match of the tournament so far, Tan twice came back from a break down in the third set to notch just the third Grand Slam main-draw win of her career. Tan eliminated 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams after three hours and 10 minutes of gripping play.

Also Read: Tennis fans answer trivia questions, ahead of Wimbledon


Meanwhile, Simona Halep started her Wimbledon campaign on a winning note defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in straight sets.

She needed just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-3, 6-2 victory and reach Round Two.

No.4 seed Paula Badosa needed less than an hour to dispatch Louisa Chirico in 56 minutes, 6-2, 6-1. Badosa will next face Romania's Irina Bara in Round two.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova avoided a first-round loss at Wimbledon against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

After dropping the first set in less than a half-hour, Kvitova bounced back for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win in 1 hour, 42 minutes. Kvitova broke Paolini when the Italian served at 3-3 in the second set, and never trailed from then on.

wimbledon serena williams tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK