Wimbledon: Tearful Rybakina shrugs off Russia questions after win

“I’m playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represent them on the biggest tournaments, the Olympics, which was a dream come true,” she added

Elena Rybakina in tears during a press conference on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina broke down in tears on Saturday after she was again confronted by questions over her Russian roots.



Also Read: Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina does the unthinkable!

Rybakina, born in Moscow, but representing Kazakhstan after switching allegiances in 2018, defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s final. Her triumph came at a tournament where her Russian compatriots were banned following the invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s always some news, but I cannot do anything about this,” said the 23-year-old when asked if the Russian government would be tempted to politicise her Grand Slam triumph. “I’m playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represent them on the biggest tournaments, the Olympics, which was a dream come true,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever