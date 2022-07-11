Wimbledon: Tearful Rybakina shrugs off Russia questions after win

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  London
“I’m playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represent them on the biggest tournaments, the Olympics, which was a dream come true,” she added

Elena Rybakina in tears during a press conference on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina broke down in tears on Saturday after she was again confronted by questions over her Russian roots. 

Rybakina, born in Moscow, but representing Kazakhstan after switching allegiances in 2018, defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s final. Her triumph came at a tournament where her Russian compatriots were banned following the invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s always some news, but I cannot do anything about this,” said the 23-year-old when asked if the Russian government would be tempted to politicise her Grand Slam triumph. “I’m playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represent them on the biggest tournaments, the Olympics, which was a dream come true,” she added.




