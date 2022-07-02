Wimbledon: Wild card Van Rijthoven enters Last 16

On Friday, however, the 25-year-old buried all the painful memories as his dream Grand Slam debut continued with a straight-sets win over Nikoloz Basilashvili

Van Rijthoven

Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven has taken a long, slow and agonising road to the last 16 at Wimbledon, which has included the best part of three years lost to injury.

On Friday, however, the 25-year-old buried all the painful memories as his dream Grand Slam debut continued with a straight-sets win over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Ranked outside the top 250 at the start of the year, Van Rijthoven won the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court title last month, defeating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final.

It was his ATP main draw debut and that stunning success opened the door for the All England Club to award him a Wimbledon wild card. It’s a scenario that would have appeared a distant dream over the past seven years.

