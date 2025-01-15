Winning start for local hope

But he kept calm to clock a 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 victory as he bids to become the first men’s home champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976

Alex de Minaur

Local hope Alex de Minaur said he has never felt better after getting his Australian Open off to a flying start Tuesday in the pursuit of a near-five-decade first.

The eighth seed raced through the first set against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp but was then made to sweat.

But he kept calm to clock a 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 victory as he bids to become the first men’s home champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

While his best result in Melbourne so far is the round of 16, De Minaur is coming off a solid year where he made the quarter-finals at three of the four Slams. He also qualified for the ATP Finals, reaching a career-high six in the world.

“Honestly, what gives me a sense of calm is knowing the amount of work I’ve put in behind the scenes,” said the 25-year-old.

“Knowing I’ve put in everything in my power to be ready. “As soon as I walk on this court, I know every single one of you guys (the crowd) has my back, so I’m going to do my best.

“I feel great,” he added. “It’s been a long time since I felt this good.”

