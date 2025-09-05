India, ranked ninth in the world, will start favourites against World No.30 Thailand in the Pool B match. India are the highest ranked team in the pool along side Japan (12), Thailand and Singapore (31) and are expected to top the group Pool A consists of China, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei

Representation pic/iStock

Listen to this article Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India eye positive start against Thailand x 00:00

An injury-plagued Indian women’s hockey team will look to put behind past struggles and hope for a winning start against lower-ranked Thailand in its opening match of the Asia Cup beginning here on Friday. India, ranked ninth in the world, will start favourites against World No.30 Thailand in the Pool B match. India are the highest ranked team in the pool along side Japan (12), Thailand and Singapore (31) and are expected to top the group Pool A consists of China, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei. Read More

An injury-plagued Indian women’s hockey team will look to put behind past struggles and hope for a winning start against lower-ranked Thailand in its opening match of the Asia Cup beginning here on Friday. India, ranked ninth in the world, will start favourites against World No.30 Thailand in the Pool B match. India are the highest ranked team in the pool along side Japan (12), Thailand and Singapore (31) and are expected to top the group Pool A consists of China, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

