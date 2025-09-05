India, ranked ninth in the world, will start favourites against World No.30 Thailand in the Pool B match. India are the highest ranked team in the pool along side Japan (12), Thailand and Singapore (31) and are expected to top the group Pool A consists of China, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei
Representation pic/iStock
An injury-plagued Indian women’s hockey team will look to put behind past struggles and hope for a winning start against lower-ranked Thailand in its opening match of the Asia Cup beginning here on Friday.
India, ranked ninth in the world, will start favourites against World No.30 Thailand in the Pool B match. India are the highest ranked team in the pool along side Japan (12), Thailand and Singapore (31) and are expected to top the group Pool A consists of China, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.
