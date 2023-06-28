Breaking News
'Worked very hard for second LET title': Diksha Dagar

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Czechia
“I’m feeling very happy. I finally won after five years. My first win just happened and for this event, I really worked hard for this,” Dagar said

Diksha Dagar. Pic/PTI

Diksha Dagar of India maintained her lead throughout the final round to claim her second LET title at the Czech Ladies Open at Royal Beroun Golf Club. 


“I’m feeling very happy. I finally won after five years. My first win just happened and for this event, I really worked hard for this,” Dagar said. 


The 22-year-old from New Delhi carded rounds of 69, 65 and 69 for a 54-hole total of 203, 13-under-par and a four-stroke victory over Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab. 

Dagar earned her first win at the 2019 Investec South African Women’s Open as an 18-year-old rookie professional.

