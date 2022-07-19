Breaking News
World Athletics Championships 2022: Yulimar Rojas wins gold in triple-jump for the third time

Updated on: 19 July,2022 02:10 PM IST  |  Oregon
Rojas highlighted her status as the ruler of the triple jump after the Olympic champion jumped 15.47 metres to win a third straight world title

Yulimar Rojas celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships. Pic/ AFP


Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas shone brightly yet again, securing an outstanding third-world triple jump title with a 15.47m leap on Monday in Eugene. Rojas highlighted her status as the ruler of the triple jump after the Olympic champion jumped 15.47 metres to win a third straight world title. 

Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts claimed her second straight world silver medal with a best first jump of 14.89m, leaping from the sand on her final attempt and running to the stands to hug her supporters.




Also Read: Avinash Sable disappoints in 3000m steeplechase final in World Championships


USA's Tori Franklin, whose season's best performance of 14.72m secured her nation's first-ever medal in the event at the World Championships and on home soil, too.

In just her second triple jump competition since that global indoor final, Rojas opened with a safe-looking 14.60m that Ricketts followed with a 14.89m season's best to take an early lead. After a third-round 15.24m, her fourth jump was big - the Venezuelan landing in the sand at a mark that looked very close to her world record. Her next attempt was also a foul and then with the wind back under the legal limit she recorded a sixth-round 15.39m.

