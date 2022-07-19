World Athletics Championships 2022: Yulimar Rojas wins gold in triple-jump for the third time

Rojas highlighted her status as the ruler of the triple jump after the Olympic champion jumped 15.47 metres to win a third straight world title

Yulimar Rojas celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships. Pic/ AFP

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas shone brightly yet again, securing an outstanding third-world triple jump title with a 15.47m leap on Monday in Eugene. Rojas highlighted her status as the ruler of the triple jump after the Olympic champion jumped 15.47 metres to win a third straight world title.

Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts claimed her second straight world silver medal with a best first jump of 14.89m, leaping from the sand on her final attempt and running to the stands to hug her supporters.

USA's Tori Franklin, whose season's best performance of 14.72m secured her nation's first-ever medal in the event at the World Championships and on home soil, too.

In just her second triple jump competition since that global indoor final, Rojas opened with a safe-looking 14.60m that Ricketts followed with a 14.89m season's best to take an early lead. After a third-round 15.24m, her fourth jump was big - the Venezuelan landing in the sand at a mark that looked very close to her world record. Her next attempt was also a foul and then with the wind back under the legal limit she recorded a sixth-round 15.39m.

