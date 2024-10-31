They had strong run in the round robin stage after which in round of 16 they decimated Scotland 134-88. The Indian team will face Sweden in the semi-finals

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article World Bridge Games: India beat Canada by 168-84, roar into semis x 00:00

India seniors stormed into the semi-finals of the World Bridge Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They beat Canada by a big margin of 168-84. The India team comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat and Ravi Goenka. Girish Bijoor is the coach and non-playing captain. The India seniors have been on a roll right from the first day. They had strong run in the round robin stage after which in round of 16 they decimated Scotland 134-88. The Indian team will face Sweden in the semi-finals.

