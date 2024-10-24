India lose to Bangladesh, but qualify for semi-finals

Having already secured a semi-final spot, India finished second with three points, while Bangladesh topped Group ‘A’ with four points
Representational image. Pic/iStock
India struggled to cope with Bangladesh’s midfield dominance and failed to convert their key chances to suffer a 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship on Wednesday.
Having already secured a semi-final spot, India finished second with three points, while Bangladesh topped Group ‘A’ with four points.
