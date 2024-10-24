Breaking News
India lose to Bangladesh but qualify for semi finals

India lose to Bangladesh, but qualify for semi-finals

Updated on: 24 October,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Having already secured a semi-final spot, India finished second with three points, while Bangladesh topped Group ‘A’ with four points

India lose to Bangladesh, but qualify for semi-finals

India struggled to cope with Bangladesh’s midfield dominance and failed to convert their key chances to suffer a 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship on Wednesday.


Having already secured a semi-final spot, India finished second with three points, while Bangladesh topped Group ‘A’ with four points.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

