Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mehidy Jaker keep Bdesh alive against SA

Mehidy, Jaker keep B’desh alive against SA

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mirpur
AFP |

The hosts were 283-7 when the umpires called stumps about an hour before the scheduled finish, with Mehidy on 87 and Nayeem Hasan on 16. Earlier, SA were bowled out for 308

Mehidy, Jaker keep B’desh alive against SA

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali (L) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz run between the wickets during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Mehidy, Jaker keep B’desh alive against SA
Half-centuries by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh into an 81-run lead over South Africa before bad light brought an early finish to day three of the first Test on Wednesday. 


The hosts were 283-7 when the umpires called stumps about an hour before the scheduled finish, with Mehidy on 87 and Nayeem Hasan on 16. Earlier, SA were bowled out for 308.


