Kyle Verreynne. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Verreynne ton puts SA in control against Bangladesh x 00:00

Kyle Verreynne’s century helped South Africa tighten their grip on Bangladesh in the opening Test on Tuesday.

Verreynne’s 114, his second Test ton, pushed South Africa to 308 and a 202-run lead in the first innings. When bad light forced stumps on Day Two, Bangladesh were 101-3 and still needing 101 more runs to make South Africa bat a second time.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan was 38 not out and Mushfiqur Rahim was 31 in an unbeaten 42-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Verreynne shared two vital partnerships — 119 with Wiaan Mulder for the seventh wicket and 66 with Dane Piedt for the ninth. He was the last batter out after hitting eight fours and two sixes in his 144-ball knock. Mulder made 54 off 112 and Piedt scored 32 off 87.

