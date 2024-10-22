Breaking News
Taijul’s fifer helps Bangladesh stay in Test against SA

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mirpur
AP , PTI |

Top

South Africa now lead by 34 runs after a day where 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17

Taijul’s fifer helps Bangladesh stay in Test against SA

Taijul Islam. Pic/AFP

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first cricket Test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day One.


Thanks to Taijul, who became only the second Bangladeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to reach 200 wickets, Bangladesh reduced South Africa to 140-6 before bad light brought an end to the day.


South Africa now lead by 34 runs after a day where 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17.


Mulder (3-22), Kagiso Rabada (3-26) and Keshav Maharaj (3-34) earlier shared nine wickets among them to bowl out Bangladesh for just 106 runs.

Brief scores
Bangladesh 106 (MH Joy 30; Wiaan Mulder 3-22, K Rabada 3-26, K Maharaj 3-34) v SA 140-6 (T de Zorzi 30; T Islam 5-49)

bangladesh south africa test cricket cricket news sports news

