South Africa now lead by 34 runs after a day where 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17

Taijul Islam. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Taijul’s fifer helps Bangladesh stay in Test against SA x 00:00

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first cricket Test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day One.

Thanks to Taijul, who became only the second Bangladeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to reach 200 wickets, Bangladesh reduced South Africa to 140-6 before bad light brought an end to the day.

Mulder (3-22), Kagiso Rabada (3-26) and Keshav Maharaj (3-34) earlier shared nine wickets among them to bowl out Bangladesh for just 106 runs.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 106 (MH Joy 30; Wiaan Mulder 3-22, K Rabada 3-26, K Maharaj 3-34) v SA 140-6 (T de Zorzi 30; T Islam 5-49)

