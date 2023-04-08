World champion Magnus Carlsen knocked out of Chessable Masters due to ‘mouseslip’

According to information received here, Carlsen and his old rival, the two big beasts of online chess, had gone toe-to-toe over two drawn rapid games before the Losers Bracket Final was left hanging on a tense Armageddon play-off

Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen’s last event as world champion ended in failure as a dramatic match-losing mouseslip against Hikaru Nakamura dumped him out of the Chessable Masters.

But then, in the very last seconds, disaster struck for Carlsen, who is due to vacated his world title this weekend. Intending to play 63.Qxb6, Carlsen accidentally dropped his queen on f6 and Nakamura snaffled it off it with his king. It was “the worst possible mouseslip,” according to GM David Howell and the game ended instantly.

