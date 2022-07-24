World Championships: Javelin thrower Annu Rani finishes seventh

Competing in her second consecutive final in the showpiece, Rani achieved her best of the day in her second attempt, but failed to cross 60m mark in other five throws on Friday

Annu Rani competes in the javelin throw final. Pic/AP; PTI

India’s Annu Rani finished seventh in the women’s javelin throw final with a below-par effort of 61.12m at the World Championships here.

Competing in her second consecutive final in the showpiece, Rani achieved her best of the day in her second attempt, but failed to cross 60m mark in other five throws on Friday. Her series read 56.18m, 61.12m, 59.27m, 58.14m, 59.98m and 58.70m. She has a season’s and personal best of 63.82m.

The national record holder had qualified for the final as eighth best in the qualification round with a throw of 59.60m.

