India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, produced a commanding display to march into the Round of 16 at the BWF World Championships 2025. The ninth-seeded duo overcame Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han 22-20, 21-13 in a 43-minute battle at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

They now face a stern test against sixth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

It turned out to be a strong day for Indian shuttlers, with PV Sindhu showing her trademark resilience to down Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-19, 21-15 in a women’s singles Round of 32 contest.

Sindhu, currently World No. 15, trailed 12-18 in the opener before staging a remarkable comeback with six straight points, eventually sealing it 21-19. The two-time Olympic medallist then shifted gears in the second game, dictating the pace and never allowing her younger opponent to settle, wrapping up the match in straight games.

Buoyed by her first-game fightback, she dominated proceedings from start to finish, leaving Letshanaa unable to match her pace, power, and tactical play. The Indian’s consistency and precision ensured she never trailed, ultimately sealing the match 21-15.

India also saw success in mixed doubles, where the 16th-seeded duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto cruised past Ireland’s Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan 21-11, 21-16 to book their place in the last 16. They next meet Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China.

Later in the day, more Indian hopes rest on Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde in mixed doubles, as well as HS Prannoy, the 2023 bronze medallist and the only Indian left in men’s singles, who will be in action to seal his place in the pre-quarterfinals.

