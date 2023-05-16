World No. 1 Alcaraz bows out of Italian Open, ends 12-match winning streak

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

The Spaniard had come into the tournament on the back of wins in Barcelona and Madrid, but was outplayed by Marozsan, who is ranked 135th in the world.

A dejected Carlos Alcaraz at Rome yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock third round defeat in the Italian Open at the hands of unheralded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4/7) here on Monday. The Spaniard had come into the tournament on the back of wins in Barcelona and Madrid, but was outplayed by Marozsan, who is ranked 135th in the world.


Also Read: Italian Open: Daniil Medvedev downs Emil Ruusuvuori for maiden win in Rome



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


carlos alcaraz sports news tennis news

