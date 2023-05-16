World No. 1 Alcaraz bows out of Italian Open, ends 12-match winning streak

The Spaniard had come into the tournament on the back of wins in Barcelona and Madrid, but was outplayed by Marozsan, who is ranked 135th in the world.

A dejected Carlos Alcaraz at Rome yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock third round defeat in the Italian Open at the hands of unheralded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4/7) here on Monday. The Spaniard had come into the tournament on the back of wins in Barcelona and Madrid, but was outplayed by Marozsan, who is ranked 135th in the world.

