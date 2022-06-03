World No.1 Swiatek cruises into second Slam final

Iga Swiatek will equal Venus Williams’s record for the longest women’s winning run since 2000 if she beats Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final

Iga Swiatek is ecstatic after her win over Russia’s Darya Kasatkina yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek booked her place in a second French Open final on Thursday as the World No.1 outclassed Russian Daria Kasatkina to extend her unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 semi-final victory after just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams’s record for the longest women’s winning run since 2000 if she beats Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final.

‘Grateful for support’

“I’m so grateful. It’s easier to play matches with this kind of support,” Swiatek, who won 10 of the last 11 games, said in her on-court interview.

“It’s surprising this week how much they’re supporting me. I try to treat every match in the same way because when I think about how it’s the biggest match of the season so far, it stresses me out.”

It will be the 21-year-old’s second Grand Slam final, as she looks to win a sixth consecutive WTA title.

Gauff beats Trevisan

Meanwhile, Gauff eased into her maiden Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory over Martina Trevisan on Thursday.

The 18-year-old American claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win in a nervous match which saw both players featuring in a major semi-final for the first time. Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

