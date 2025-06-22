“I didn’t play for a long time,” said Vondrousova who underwent surgery on her left shoulder last year

Marketa Vondrousova brushed aside World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Berlin on Saturday to reach her first final since lifting the Wimbledon title two years ago. The 25-year-old Czech, ranked 164, dominated Sabalenka 6-2. 6-4, to set up a Sunday title clash with the winner of the other semi-final on the grass in Berlin between Wang Xinyu and Liudmila Samsonova.

“I didn’t play for a long time,” said Vondrousova who underwent surgery on her left shoulder last year. “I’m just happy to be back healthy, and so grateful to play these matches. When I saw the field here, I was like, ‘OK, let’s just try to win the first round,’ and now [suddenly] this is happening,” added Vondrousova, who played her first semi-final since April last year.

Sabalenka’s first serve let her down in the opening set, but the Belarusian fought back to start the second with a break. Two games down Vondrousova levelled at 2-2, then broke to lead 5-4, wrapping up the win — her first ever over a World No. 1. in one hour five minutes of play.

