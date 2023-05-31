Breaking News
World No. 2 Medvedev knocked out of by qualifier Seyboth Wild

31 May,2023  |  Paris
AFP |

Seyboth Wild, who came through the qualifiers and had never previously won a Grand Slam match, triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was Medvedev’s fifth loss in the opening round at Roland Garros in seven appearances

Thiago Seyboth Wild celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open in the first round on Tuesday, losing in five sets to 172nd-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil. 


Seyboth Wild, who came through the qualifiers and had never previously won a Grand Slam match, triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was Medvedev’s fifth loss in the opening round at Roland Garros in seven appearances.


