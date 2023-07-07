World No. 4 Ruud ousted in Rd Two

Broady held his nerve when trailing two sets to one against the French Open finalist, rallying to win the Centre Court clash 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Casper Ruud. Pic/AFP

World No. 4 Casper Ruud crashed out in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday at the hands of British wildcard Liam Broady.

Meanwhile, Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached the third round of a Grand Slam for a second successive time at Wimbledon on Thursday.

