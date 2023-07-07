Breaking News
World No. 4 Ruud ousted in Rd Two

Updated on: 07 July,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  London
Broady held his nerve when trailing two sets to one against the French Open finalist, rallying to win the Centre Court clash 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Casper Ruud. Pic/AFP

World No. 4 Casper Ruud crashed out in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday at the hands of British wildcard Liam Broady.


Broady held his nerve when trailing two sets to one against the French Open finalist, rallying to win the Centre Court clash 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.


Meanwhile, Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached the third round of a Grand Slam for a second successive time at Wimbledon on Thursday. 

