World racketlon chief Stahl leads list of winners at Bombay Gym

Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The maiden edition of the event saw participants across all ages compete against each other in racketlon which comprises four racquet sports of table tennis, badminton, squash and lawn tennis. A total of 116 players participated in six different events

The winners of the Bombay Gymkhana Racketlon Open


Duncan Stahl, the president of the World Racketlon Association, grabbed singles honours in the Bombay Gymkhana Racketlon Open which concluded on Sunday. Sidharth Nandal bagged the runner-up position. 

The maiden edition of the event saw participants across all ages compete against each other in racketlon which comprises four racquet sports of table tennis, badminton, squash and lawn tennis. A total of 116 players participated in six different events.




Ashutosh Pedekar (Masters over-45 singles and doubles), Adarsh Vikram (men’s doubles and mixed doubles) and Aadirai (women’s singles and mixed doubles) were the other champions. Naheed Divecha of Bombay Gymkhana was the runner-up in women’s singles and mixed doubles. 


KK Cheema, a former National badminton champion, is the driving force for racketlon as president of the sports body in India.

