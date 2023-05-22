World Table Tennis Championships: Kamal, Sathiyan, Batra win openers in Durban

The 56th ranked Indian, Kamal, defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6

India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday. Also winning her opening women’s singles match is Manika Batra.

The 56th ranked Indian, Kamal, defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6. Sathiyan beat England’s Tom Jarvis 4-3 (11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6) while Batra blanked Lynda Loghraibi of Algeria 4-0 (11-1 11-3 11-2 11-5).

