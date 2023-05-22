Breaking News
World Table Tennis Championships: Kamal, Sathiyan, Batra win openers in Durban

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Durban
PTI |

The 56th ranked Indian, Kamal, defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday. Also winning her opening women’s singles match is Manika Batra.


The 56th ranked Indian, Kamal, defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6. Sathiyan beat England’s Tom Jarvis 4-3 (11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6) while Batra blanked Lynda Loghraibi of Algeria 4-0 (11-1 11-3 11-2 11-5).



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

