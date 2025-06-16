World’s 1st Rugby Sevens franchise league begins

All you need to know about Rugby Premier League that kicked off in the city yesterday

Hyderabad Heroes’s Terio Vilawa during a training session on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

07 No. of players that need to be on the field at any given point of time, out of which two must be Indian. The seven players are divided into two sets: four forwards and three backs. The forwards are big, physical players who will compete in the scrum and lineouts (methods to begin play after a goal or foul, or if the ball goes out of play). Meanwhile, the backs are agile and athletic. They usually score most of the team’s points. In total, each squad consists of 13 players.

22 No. of minutes each match lasts. The game features four ‘quarters’ of four minutes each with a two minute break in between each phase.

The Rugby Premier League 2025 trophy. Pic/RPL Instagram account

06 No. of teams in the Rugby Premier League 2025, which follows the franchise model, as seen in the Indian Premier League. The six franchises that will battle it out for top honours are: Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers.

30 No. of marquee international players in the tournament from powerhouse Rugby Sevens nations such as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain, Ireland, USA and Spain. Additionally, 18 international players from Canada, Hong Kong, and Germany will also be part of the tournament. There will be a total of 30 Indian players in action as well.

15 No. of days the tournament will play out. It kicked-off on June 15 and will end on June 29. The entire tournament will be played at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri, Mumbai. The RPL can be viewed on Star Sports and JioHotstar