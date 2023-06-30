Woz makes comeback; gets US Open wildcard

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for

Caroline Wozniacki. Pic/AFP

Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired. The US Tennis Association said it will grant her a wildcard invitation to participate in the US Open.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait,” Wozniacki tweeted.

