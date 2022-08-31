Wu Yibing is first Chinese man to win Grand Slam match since 1959

“It’s happy and exciting, but still more matches to come,” Wu told atptour.com. Wu was the 2017 junior champion in New York

Wu Yibing on Monday became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam when he knocked 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili out of the US Open. Wu, 22, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round, firing nine aces in his 31 winners past his Georgian opponent.

Mei Fu Chi, at Wimbledon in 1959, was the last Chinese man to win a match at the majors. Wu, ranked 174 and who came through qualifying, is also the first Chinese man to win a US Open singles match since Cheng Guy in 1935. “It’s happy and exciting, but still more matches to come,” Wu told atptour.com. Wu was the 2017 junior champion in New York.

