Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wu Yibing is first Chinese man to win Grand Slam match since 1959

Wu Yibing is first Chinese man to win Grand Slam match since 1959

Updated on: 31 August,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

“It’s happy and exciting, but still more matches to come,” Wu told atptour.com. Wu was the 2017 junior champion in New York

Wu Yibing is first Chinese man to win Grand Slam match since 1959

Wu Yibing


Wu Yibing on Monday became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam when he knocked 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili out of the US Open. Wu, 22, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round, firing nine aces in his 31 winners past his Georgian opponent. 


Mei Fu Chi, at Wimbledon in 1959, was the last Chinese man to win a match at the majors. Wu, ranked 174 and who came through qualifying, is also the first Chinese man to win a US Open singles match since Cheng Guy in 1935. “It’s happy and exciting, but still more matches to come,” Wu told atptour.com. Wu was the 2017 junior champion in New York. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK