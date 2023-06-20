Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to clinch maiden major at US Open

World number one Scottie Scheffler carded an even-par final round to finish third on 273

Wyndham Clark with the winner’s trophy. Pic/AFP

Wyndham Clark held his nerve to win the 123rd US Open on Sunday, capturing his first major title and denying four-time major winner Rory McIlroy his first in nine years.

Clark, whose previous best finish in six prior major starts was a tie for 75th, shrugged off two late bogeys to close with a pair of confident pars for an even-par 70 to seal victory with a 10-under-par total of 270 at Los Angeles Country Club. That was good enough for a one-shot win over McIlroy, who also closed with a 70. World number one Scottie Scheffler carded an even-par final round to finish third on 273.

