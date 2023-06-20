Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

World number one Scottie Scheffler carded an even-par final round to finish third on 273

Wyndham Clark with the winner’s trophy. Pic/AFP

Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to clinch maiden major at US Open
Wyndham Clark held his nerve to win the 123rd US Open on Sunday, capturing his first major title and denying four-time major winner Rory McIlroy his first in nine years. 


Clark, whose previous best finish in six prior major starts was a tie for 75th, shrugged off two late bogeys to close with a pair of confident pars for an even-par 70 to seal victory with a 10-under-par total of 270 at Los Angeles Country Club. That was good enough for a one-shot win over McIlroy, who also closed with a 70. World number one Scottie Scheffler carded an even-par final round to finish third on 273.


