The 28-year-old also accused Townsend of breaching etiquette by starting her pre-match warm-up at the net

Jelena Ostapenko was involved in a furious on-court confrontation with Taylor Townsend after being dumped out of the US Open by the unseeded American on Wednesday.

Jelena Ostapenko was involved in a furious on-court confrontation with Taylor Townsend after being dumped out of the US Open by the unseeded American on Wednesday.

Latvian 25th seed Ostapenko unleashed some angry verbal volleys at Townsend following her 5-7, 1-6 second-round defeat. Townsend later revealed that Ostapenko had accused her of lacking ‘class’ during her tirade. “She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US. I didn’t back down because you’re not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect. If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well,” said Townsend.

Ostapenko said in a post on Instagram that she had been angered by Townsend’s failure to acknowledge a net cord in her favour during the match. The 28-year-old also accused Townsend of breaching etiquette by starting her pre-match warm-up at the net.

“Today, after the match, I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry. But her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry. There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow. If she’s playing in her homeland, it doesn’t mean she can behave and do whatever she wants.” Ostapenko explained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever