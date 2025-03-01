Zelensky's gift of Ukraine's top sports honour fails to spark diplomacy with Trump

Tensions quickly escalated during the Oval Office discussion, where the trio found themselves at odds over a range of issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Friday with a special gift for Donald Trump.

The present, Ukraine’s most prestigious sports honour, was Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight world championship belt, which Usyk won after defeating Tyson Fury. The gesture appeared to be Zelensky's attempt to mend relations with Trump before a highly charged and contentious meeting between the two leaders, along with Senator JD Vance.

Zelensky just gifted Trump the belt of World Heavyweight Champion Olexander Usyk. pic.twitter.com/VETuQ2k8fm — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) February 28, 2025

Tensions quickly escalated during the Oval Office discussion, where the trio found themselves at odds over a range of issues, particularly the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The heated exchange led to Zelensky being swiftly escorted out of the White House, prompting Trump to claim that the Ukrainian President had overstayed his welcome and attempted to exert his influence on the United States.

"I would say it didn't work out exactly great from his stand point. He very much overplayed his hand," President Trump remarked. "We're looking for peace. We're not looking to go into a 10 year war and play games. It was my impression if we sign up, he's looking for something I'm not looking for. "He's looking to fight, fight, fight, and end in death, 2000 people died this week, young Ukrainians and Russians. I care about them. I care about everybody. He's dealing with a weak set of cards. If we sign he's dealing with a strong set of cards but he won't make peace. (Russian) President Putin wants to end it."

"This is a man who wants to get us signed up and keep fighting but we're not doing that... He's got to say he wants to make peace. I don't want to fight a war any longer. His people are dying. He doesn't have the cards."

Following the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social to share his account of the proceedings, accusing Zelensky of being 'disrespectful'.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” the 78-year-old former president wrote. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Despite the abrupt end to his White House visit and the cancellation of a joint press conference, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the United States.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit," Zelensky wrote in an X post after the meeting. "Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

