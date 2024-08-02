Zheng stuns Swiatek

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Zheng Qinwen and Iga Swiatek

Zheng Qinwen ended World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s 25-game unbeaten streak at Roland Garros on Thursday to become the first Chinese player to reach an Olympic Games tennis singles final. 


Also Read: Rafa won’t return to Roland Garros



Zheng triumphed 6-2, 7-5 and will face either Croatia’s Donna Vekic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the gold medal match. 


Meanwhile, World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz edged closer to a showdown against Novak Djokovic when he booked his place in the semi-finals. Alcaraz saw off 13th-ranked Tommy Paul of the USA 6-3, 7-6 (9-7). Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti knocked Germany’s defending champion Alexander Zverev out 7-5, 7-5.

Paris Olympics 2024 Iga Swiatek roland garros tennis news sports news Sports Update

