Zverev survives injury scare

Alexander Zverev reacts after hurting his knee against Cameron Norrie on Saturday. Pic/AFP

World No. 4 Alexander Zverev overcame an injury scare and a marathon tiebreak to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday with a straight-sets win over

Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Zverev, the runner-up at the recent French Open, came through 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (17-15)—with the tie-breaker taking more than 20 minutes to complete—to make the fourth round for the third time.

However, the 27-year-old suffered a worrying moment at 2-2 in the second set when he slipped and fell, appearing to twist his left ankle and jar his knee as he sprinted towards the net on Centre Court. Zverev was treated by the physio and then took a medical timeout at the end of the second set.

