Jannik Sinner returns to Miomir Kecmanovic. Pic/Getty Images

Top seed Jannik Sinner dropped just seven games as he crushed Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.

The Italian, who was given a workout by compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round, had no such problems against the Serbian world number 52, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

The Australian Open champion, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, faced just a single break point in the evening match on Centre Court, which lasted only 96 minutes. “It feels great to be back here,” said Sinner.

