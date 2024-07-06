Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner storms into last 16

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The Italian, who was given a workout by compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round, had no such problems against the Serbian world number 52, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Jannik Sinner returns to Miomir Kecmanovic. Pic/Getty Images

Top seed Jannik Sinner dropped just seven games as he crushed Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.


Also Read: Andy Murray’s Wimbledon dream ends


The Italian, who was given a workout by compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round, had no such problems against the Serbian world number 52, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. 


The Australian Open champion, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, faced just a single break point in the evening match on Centre Court, which lasted only 96 minutes. “It feels great to be back here,” said Sinner. 

