Andy Murray’s Wimbledon dream ends

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  London
Agencies



Murray was due to have a final swansong at the All England Club with fellow Briton Raducanu after losing in the men’s doubles with his brother Jamie earlier this week

Britain's Andy Murray cries as he delivers a speech at the end of his men's doubles tennis match with his brother Britain's Jamie Murray, during a farewell ceremony to celebrate his last Wimbledon, on the fourth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career ended on a low note on Saturday when mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu pulled out of the event to focus on her singles title campaign.


Murray was due to have a final swansong at the All England Club with fellow Briton Raducanu after losing in the men’s doubles with his brother Jamie earlier this week.


Also Read: Alcaraz mimics Bellingham goal celebration


Murray and Raducanu, were scheduled to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo on Court One on Saturday. But Raducanu, 21, withdrew several hours before the match.

“Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care,” she said.

