26/11 conspirator’s extradition could open new leads

The approval of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition after 13 years takes the conversation away from gun-toting footsoldiers and centers it on suit-clad architects behind the scenes

Illustration/Uday Mohite

May 18, 2023 was a monumental day for Lokanath Behera. The veteran policeman, who retired as Director General of Police, Kerala in June 2021, was an Inspector General with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) when he drafted an application seeking extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from USA. After 13 years, the US District Court Central District of California has approved the request. Rana is alleged to have worked closely with David Headley, laying down the groundwork for the three-day terror attack on the city on November 26, 2008.