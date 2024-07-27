Breaking News
Here are 4 must-read books for children on nature conservation and protection

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Arpika Bhosale | smdmail@mid-day.com

A round-up of kids’ books about nature conservation and protection. We present to you some must-read titles

The Great Indian Nature Trail

A green comic book




The Great Indian Nature Trail by Rohan Chakravarty—a comic book that gives you a close look at just how beautiful India is. The comic is based on the adventures of Uncle Bikky, the ornithologist, his niece Chunmun, who is a wildlife photographer, and their dog, Duggu. You come across sassy ickle bugs, quirky and colourful birds and feisty reptiles in this comic book. It’s a must-read for those who want to make sure their children understand the varied flora and fauna in the country.
Amazon


Scrapbook to nature

Make This Book Wild by Jo Schofield and Fiona Danks—You will need stationery, magnifying glass, and lots of materials from the “wild” as this book gets stocked with keepsakes from the characters’ outdoor adventures. The interactive scrapbook features faces hidden in tree pictures and makes you chase a wild goose for ingredients needed for a spell.
Amazon

All-time great

All-time Favourite Nature Stories by Ruskin Bond—is a compilation of 25 stories that can make readers feel the summer green grass between their toes and winds in their hair. One of the stories we liked was “The Cherry Tree”—a tree that just doesn’t quit despite the callous attitude of humans and animals towards it. It’s simple, yet a powerful story of resilience built over time.
Amazon

Journaling through the forest

Nature Journaling with Chunmun—the lead, as you may have guessed, is Chunmun who trains you to look and observe nature around you. It makes for a fantastic tool and guide to explore nature that surrounds you. The facts and blank pages encourage you to think about what you feel when you experience nature.
naturestore.wwfindia.org

