A video of Jaya Bachchan smiling and enjoying a romantic moment with her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has surfaced on social media. Check it out

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Watch! Video of Amitabh Bachchan lifting Jaya in his arms while singing Mere Angne Mein goes viral x 00:00

Veteran Bollywood star Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 77th birthday on April 9. The Rajya Sabha MP is known for her no-nonsense attitude and schooling the paparazzi during public appearances. Now, a video of her smiling and enjoying a romantic moment with her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has surfaced on social media.

Big B lifts Jaya in his arms

A video on Reddit shows Amitabh singing the popular song Mere Angne Mein from the 1981 movie Laawaris. As Jaya joins him on stage, he continues to croon the song but eventually lifts her in his arms and says the line, “Arre god mein bitha lo bachche ka kya kaam hai.” Watch the cute video below.

Amitabh thanks fans for wishing Jaya on her birthday

Amitabh shared a heartfelt message for Jaya Bachchan's fans, thanking them for their birthday wishes. Sharing a tweet, he wrote: "T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here .. ‘Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone who wished Jaya on her birthday. It may not be possible to respond to each message personally, so I’m expressing my love, gratitude, and thanks to you all through this message’ he wrote in Hindi.

Amitabh and Jaya’s work front

Amitabh and Jaya married in 1973, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema. The two then worked together in films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, ‘Abhimaan’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, among others.

In 2004, she entered politics and became an MP in the Rajya Sabha, representing the Samajwadi Party. Throughout her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and the welfare of artists and performers. She has been elected five times as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Jaya was last seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 16th season of the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).