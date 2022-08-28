Breaking News
Bappa is coming...

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

And we couldn’t be more excited… Here’s where you can order Ganu’s favourites damdaar delicacies

Bappa is coming...

Representative Image


Healthy feasts


Made with organic coconut, almond butter, coconut milk, flour, spices and unrefined coconut sugar, the limited-edition sweets from Yogisattva are vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free modaks and 100 per cent plant-based. There are six varieties including vegan coconut modak, vegan besan modak, vegan rose and besan modak, vegan saffron mawa modak, vegan paan modak and vegan chocolate truffle modak.
>>>
Yogisattva
AT: 7th Floor, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, Bandra
ORDER: 9867455009, Zomato and Swiggy
COST: Rs 699 onwards


Home treats

Known for her ghar ka khana, Hema Nakhwe of Hema’s Veg Rasoi is keeping it simple this time for the festive season. Choose from dry fruit ukdiche modak or opt for the fried ones to savour the true taste of home.
>>>
Hema’s Veg Rasoi
AT: Shree Ram Prasad Building, Bhaudaji Rd, Brahmanwada, Matunga
PRICE: Rs 8 onwards
CALL: 8976764660

From the online aunty

This online platform Patil kaki has made Maharashtrian delicacies easily accessible. The ukdiche modak is a huge hit and there’s also puran poli, bhajni chakli, karanji, besan laddu and chivda. Made using pure ghee, coconut, jaggery, cashews, raisins, flour and cardamom powder, the filling on the inside of a modak is made with the right sweetness and flavour so that when you take a bite, the filling oozes out, leaving a warm sweet taste.
>>>
Patil Kaki
ORDER: www.patilkaki.com
PRICE: Rs 199 onwards

Flavoured tales

Curated around crunchy boondis and Bappa’s favourite, modak. Genda Phool’s boondi laddus have innovative flavours like strawberry boondi laddu, kesar boondi laddu, Jodhpuri boondi laddu and hazelnut boondi laddu. The modak variety includes the vanilla modak, kesar modak, pista modak, chana modak and coconut modak is a delightful concoction of milky and fruity, this modak is made with coconut and filled with passion fruit. 
>>>
Genda Phool
ORDER: gendaphool.co
PRICE: Rs 400 (4 piece box) onwards
CALL: 8928258808

Like hot cakes

Long before the festive season begins, Laxmi Kesarkar and Namrata Pawaskar— old time friends  from Dadar are booked for their special ukadiche modak and puranpolis. If you’re lucky, they’ll take in a last-minute  request. 
>>>
Laxmi Kesarkar and Namrata Pawaskar
PRICE: Rs 35 onwards
CALL: 9322844376 or 8652145490

Make your own modaks

Urban Platter’s MIY Modak Kit is a fun twist to the quintessential Maharashtrian delicacy. Made with almond flour and desiccated coconut as base, with three variants, there is something to suit everyone’s palate. All you have to do is mix it and shape it with the help of the mould provided. Good modaks done simply.
>>>
Urban Platter
ORDER: urbanplatter.in
PRICE: Rs 600

Old is gold

Head to Dadar’s Aaswad for that authentic Maharashtrian taste of kaju modak, ukdiche modak, karanji, laddoo, puranpoli, shrikhand, gulab jamun, chiwda and farsan—simple and special, just like the old times.
>>>
Aaswad
AT: Sanskruti Building Gadkari Chauk, opp. Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar West
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
CALL: 24451871

Modak mania

Bombay Sweet Shop’s Ganpati Collection has made it to our must-order list. For those who like it desi there is ukadiche modak ('400). Add a twist to your sweet fetish: chocolate fudge modak, puran poli modak and pista khubani coconut modak. Double the celebrations with nolen gur kheer kadam, mighty motichur laddus or entice Bappa with power duo chikki where modak and motichur, meet chikki!
>>>
Bombay Sweet Shop
AT: JAK Compound, Lane, Byculla East
PRICE: Rs 750 per box onwards 
ORDER: bombay sweetshop.com
CALL: 9136192636

This Ganesh Chaturthi will you be making your own clay Ganesha idol at home ?

