Because dad’s worth it

Spend Father’s Day with your best bud doing the things he loves, and pampering him with gifts and goodies

Representative Image

A sweet tale

Spoil your dad with delicious goodies from Le15 Patisserie, where you can choose from fudgy Belgian chocolate cupcakes, dark chocolate heart macarons and mini cheescakes. The best of all the goodies is their gift box, which carries dark chocolate hazelnut cookies, caramel iced coffee mix, classic hot Chocolate mix and a packet of almond choco-chip dipkie. Their gift boxes also come with cute text flags bearing messages like ‘for all your corny jokes’, ‘#1 DAD’ and the simple ‘happy father’s day’.

>>>

WHERE: Across all Le15 outlets and le15.com

PRICE: Rs 555 onwards

Trivia weekends

Audi has assembled a fun weekend for kids to spend with their dad where they have organised a host of physical and artistic activities like rapid fire questions, a car painting and sculpting session, and a drive around the town in their cars.

>>>

WHERE: Audi Mumbai, Andheri

WHEN: June 19, 4 PM

PRICE: Rs 3,599

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Everyone loves socks

Brighten father’s day with a bunch of colourful and quirky socks from Sock Soho. The feet which run around all day to keep you comfortable deserve some care. You can choose from an array of solid colours or stripes.

>>>

WHERE: Sock Soho

PRICE: Rs 249 onwards

TO BUY: socksoho.com

Chug a beer, or two

Raise a toast to papa bear with a chilled glass of beer at BrewDog this weekend. The beer is part of an exclusive collaboration with Great State Ale works. You can taste the dry land brut (bajra pale ale), the even flow (dark lager), the streetside (guava gose) the big hop (west coast IPA), the sunny England (New England IPA) or Vir Das’s faaaak it.

>>>

WHERE: BrewDog Midtown Mumbai & BrewDog Bandra

WHEN: June 19, 12 PM-1.30 AM

PRICE: Rs 1,500 for two with alcohol

CALL: 08976981272, 08097446944

Say it with customised goodies

Make the day extra special with a thoughtful card expressing how much you love and cherish your father for everything he does for you. Within their broad range of customised gifts, Oye Happy has come up with a specially curated list of gifts you can give your dad. You can buy a butterfly card, get a customised magnet with a picture of both of you, or a custom-made hamper which comes with a mug, a badge and a letter. They also offer same-day delivery if you place the order before 3 pm.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 199 onwards

TO BUY: www.oyehappy.com

Self-care Sunday

If your dad likes to keep it stylish with a bearded look, it’s time to get him a grooming solution that he will love. The Bombay Shaving Company’s gift kit includes beard and face wash alongside a cedarwood oil, a softener and a comb for the beard. You know he needs it.

>>>

WHERE: bombay shaving company.com

PRICE: Rs 855 onwards

Pampering papa

Give your father some artsy gifts like a ceramic cup for him to sip his morning tea from, or a bamboo photo frame to capture a special memory.

>>>

WHERE: www.htohshop.com

The good old American brunch

If your father wants to indulge in a hearty American brunch, head to JW Marriott’s all-day diner JW Cafe. Curated by Chef Dane and his team, there is plenty to relish, including old fashioned crawfish broil, New York pizza, all American lox N bagel, whole butterball turkey, lamb Wellington, pan seared Norwegian salmon, hassel back potatoes, Philadelphia cream cheese and baby spinach pate. That’s not all. For desserts, he can have s’mores, American baked cheesecake, Boston cream pie, classic pecan pie, and exotic fruit chiffon with butter cream.

>>>

WHERE: JW Marriott, Mumbai

WHEN: June 19, 1 PM-4 PM

PRICE: Rs 3,100 onwards

CALL: 022 68828888

Box of love

If you are running out of time as to what to gift your dad, lavish him with a box of chocolates. The Artisane has put together special range of boxes namely berry special that contains Artisanté’s fruit & nut, milk chocolate with rich nuttiness of almonds and hazelnuts, roasted perfectly brown with sweet and tart cranberries; sao thome, single origin, dark 70 per cent, with bursts of orange peel; amore, milk chocolate with strawberries and purple haze, ruby chocolate with dried blueberries and cranberries, all accompanied by a written note to make him feel special.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 1,545 onwards

TO BUY: artisante.in

Blurry cocktail nights

This is an ideal gift if dad loves to sit back and sip on a array of artfully crafted Grey Goose vodka cocktails. The drinks come with a side of a six-course meal packed with stellar Cantonese flavours. The exclusive menu has a selection of soups, salads, small eats, mains, staples and desserts to gorge on.

>>>

WHERE: Hakkasan, Bandra

WHEN: June 19, 12 PM-3PM

PRIZE: Rs 3,000 per person

TO BOOK: 8355877777