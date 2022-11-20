This Bengaluru-based artist makes unique items out of clay

Bengaluru-based clay artist customises handmade objets d’art such as miniature foods and 2D portraits

What sets her work apart is the attention to detailing

The constant hunt for something unique to gift never ends, and nor do our home improvement schemes. Here comes, All Things Clay, to our rescue. Born out of Bengaluru-based Aimee Rajan’s interest in miniature cartoons figurines and caricature, the studio hand sculpts everything from a miniature 3D portrait of a couple to 2D family portraits, miniature food art and fridge magnets.

“I began experimenting and playing around with food miniatures made from bakeable clay in 2015 and gifted them to friends and family,” she says. “Soon, they started expressing interest in commissioning custom pieces.” Rajan, who studied animation, multimedia and graphic design, began putting serious thought into making this a viable small business. She taught herself nuanced skills to make more detailed pieces, and the result is showpieces, food magnets, frames, jewellery, dog tags and anything you can imagine.



Rajan’s family, and couple portrait showpieces can be an ideal wedding or anniversary gift

Her attention to detail is startling. For instance, Bangalore Bites, features a miniature version of dosa, idli, sambar, orange juice and mirchi pakoda, down to the aaloo masala and curry leaves in dosa, the mustard seeds in sambar and coconut chutney. The mirchi pakoda is partly covered in batter, and the masala oats have a sheen. The portraits are caricatures of people, but these too are finely detailed with costumes and accessories.



Aimee Rajan

Each piece takes between eight days to two months to make. “It starts from rough sketching and visualising to sculpting, baking, painting, glazing, overnight curing, photography, editing and finally packaging,” adds Rajan. Customised food magnets cost upwards of Rs 500, and couple figures are available at Rs 2,350 onwards.

@_allthingsclay_, Instagram

