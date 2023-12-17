Candle decor tips for Christmas

Some creative candles to spruce up your Christmas decor

Some creative candles to spruce up your Christmas decor

There's nothing more conducive to a feeling of calm than lovely scented candles burning away quietly in a corner, while carols resound harmoniously and the winter chill cuts through the air. We’ve picked out sinuous candles that are pleasant to the eyes and touch. Can’t get enough of Christmas trees? Then these mini floral-scented tree candles by Yellowpetal Crafts (Rs 260, Amazon.in) are perfect decor items for the dinner-table, even if you find them too cute to burn.

Then, there’s indie brand Sopo Lueur (@sopo_lueur; Instagram), which has classic white candles, but with a twist. These twisted taper candles are made of soy wax and spiral upwards elegantly. For a floral-themed Christmas decor, you can buy Misty Mountain Candle Co’s rose floral candles, which are hand-made (WhatsApp on 9019909600).

For those looking for fancy ways to present their plain ol’ candles, Tied Ribbons’ tealight candle holders (R549, Amazon.in) will do the trick–they feature four stick reindeers with glass holders for the candles. Minimalistic lovers will admire these glass orb candles (R279, The Purple Tree Store, Amazon.in), to add a touch of elegance to your coffee-table.

Clay ornaments for a classy touch

Tired of the regular glitter and dazzly ornaments? If you’re in the mood to deck your tree with more minimalist decorations, check out Dhruva D Patel’s Studio Wildflower. The ceramic artist makes muted, aesthetic ornaments to hang on your tree, like mini-trees, doves, and candy-canes (Rs 110 onwards). She also makes minimalistic 6-inch ceramic Christmas trees and little snowmen, replete with scarves and hats (Rs 550 onwards).

Her range of festive crockery includes half-moon serving trays, with Christmas decals, funky hand-painted mugs, and heart-shaped trinket dishes. And that’s not all—her work also features floral silk scarves, ceramic candle holders, and vibrant dinner sets—the perfect gifts to present loved ones with this season. You can order via her website.

