Click and learn new skills with this curated list of resources

From AI to Sales and Management, free online courses offer a variety of skills for you to start a side hustle or simply to upskill yourself

Always wanted to learn something new but the introvert in you doesn’t have the stomach for classes, group discussions and collaborative assignments anymore? We found something for you. Great Learning, headquartered in Bengaluru, is an online learning portal that started 2020 and now boasts of over 9.2 million learners in more than 170 countries.

“We started Great Learning Academy as an initiative to provide free online courses in cutting-edge technologies to help freshers and professionals acquire most in demand skills,” says Co-Founder Hari Krishnan Nair. “As of today, Great Learning Academy offers 1400+ free certificate courses, in various domains such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI and ChatGPT, Study Abroad, IT & Software, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Marketing & Finance, Big Data etc. Several of these are also provided in Hindi.”

We decided widen our search and also found Open Learn, a London based online learning portal, which also has a great array of courses on offer. Their free courses include categories such as Money and Business; Health, Sports and Psychology; History and The Arts and Languages. A lot of these courses qualify you to start working in the relevant fields as a beginner, through freelance work portals, and work your way up. So, if a side hustle is one of your goals for 2024, these are two websites you might want to check out.