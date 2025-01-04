How coffee raves are bringing the party experience to coffee shops

Seekers of new experiences are now heading to coffee raves that are transforming coffee shops into alternative gig venues

DJ Nikhil Chinappa (in orange cap) spins at Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters in Nagpur

If you have scrolled through videos of DJs playing at cafés or at open kitchens, know that this is now the new way to party. Coffee shops are playing host to underground events that invite music lovers to come by, groove and discover new artistes. The Internet first saw such gigs at bakeries in Amsterdam and London, and later, New York. And now, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Indore among other cities in India, are hopping on.

The most recent “coffee raves” to surface on Instagram feeds have been by Tanishq, a DJ and producer who is currently touring and transforming coffee bar counters into his DJ booth. His More Coffee More Rave tour has seen him perform in Indore and Gurugram and will bring him to the Japan-inspired cafe Mokai in Bandra West on January 17, 2025. But why did he decide to be at the decks inside a coffee shop? “I was bored of the same club routine,” he says, adding, “We have never given so much importance to music before. These coffee raves are pure music—the focus is not on the alcohol or what the venue looks like. As there’s no alcohol or a late night, teenagers can attend as well; age is not a barrier. You can be an introvert or a non-drinker and still have fun.” His first-ever coffee rave was in his hometown, Nagpur. “The coffee bar became the DJ booth, and the cafe’s employees were making coffee around me, offering me a coffee shot in the middle of my set. It was great!” he says.

Harshith Bangera and Chef Siddharth Shetty; (Right) DJ Tanishq’s (with shades on) More Coffee More Rave tour

For coffee shops playing host, coffee raves mean a chance to offer customers a unique experience. Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters in Nagpur has opened the floor to coffee gigs in the city. But founder Mithilesh Vazalwar says this format has been something he first tried out in 2018. “It did not work at the time. The audience did not really respond to a ‘no-alcohol specialty coffee with music’ experience. I think people are looking for alternate spaces now, and Gen Z is open to hanging out at new spaces,” says Vazalwar. The coffee shop also saw DJ Nikhil Chinappa perform a set after wrapping up a gig in Nagpur. Hidden Elements, an entertainment company run by Himanshoo Govindani and Karan Jaiswal, were responsible for bringing Chinappa over. “We invited people and promoted the gig for only six or seven hours before it happened. We wanted it to have that element of underground music, and saw around 350-400 people show up,” says Govindani, who laughingly admits, “I stepped out for some work and could not go back in. It was packed!”

Post Tanishq’s video gaining virality, the idea of coffee raves seems appealing to many. Social media could be fuelling the fear of missing out, which is the reason many are seeking out these gigs. But for artists, this brings good news. “There are many artists who struggle to land a gig at a nightclub. With coffee shops as venues, smaller artistes get a push. Such gigs may lead to bigger gigs,” says Tanishq.

Kitchen Rave at Baykery in Bhandup

On the other hand, Dhiraaj Doriwala, co-founder of Crab Culture, who has been hosting such gigs in Surat since October 2023, has seen and done it all. At cafes like Livestream Coffee in Surat, DJ Sindhi Curry has played a set in the morning. At Moonstruck Cafe, which usually sees a millennial and older crowd, Gen Z has walked in to witness a set. The list of examples runs long, and Doriwala believes these gigs have worked because of Gujarat’s no-alcohol policy. “We decided on this music-plus-culinary-experience at spaces that have an open kitchen. Surat, as a dry city, has no venues for EDM and the only spaces we have to chill at are cafes. That’s why it works,” he says. Jaiswal and Govindani agree, “Small cities are responding better to this format. It is largely because we have fewer venues to host such experiences or because the nightlife is average at best. It’s likely that such events will be hosted at apparel or sneaker stores next.”

But Doriwala believes that, “The trend will die in the next six to eight months,” and adds, “What these gigs have done is that they have given more opportunities to DJs and artists. The size of this industry has increased, but I think once people experience it, they will move on to something new.” Doriwala justifies his reasons by explaining that the audio quality that EDM gigs need cannot be achieved at coffee shops. He says, “It looks cool on the internet, so everyone wants to be there. But in reality, after the gig, it’s an ‘okay’ experience.”

As coffee shops and kitchens are not built to hold a DJ booth nor have an atmosphere that one usually associates with an electronic music gig, you would expect challenges. But Vazalwar argues that it’s not impossible. “At first, we were worried about the roof blowing up, tiles breaking, or glasses shattering. But the sound at these gigs is not as loud as a club. Four people in the corner of the cafe can still have a conversation. They may have to speak louder than usual, but you can still talk and converse.” You may not be able to enjoy table service, but coffee is brewed and served as usual. And, customers understand because they are there for the experience. “If we stopped service, the purpose of the gig and the experience changes,” he says. As more coffee raves are brewed across the country, Vazalwar too is planning to take their IP forward because, “Gen Z does not need to get drunk to dance. They are not dependent on alcohol, and are keen to explore new things.” It’s likely that the popularity of these raves is also attached to the sober curious movement. Tanishq too, is more hopeful of this experience, “For artists like me, it helps in building an internet community.”

Perhaps the future of coffee raves is a little different. Mumbai saw The Kitchen Rave in 2023, founded by Harshith Bangera and Chef Siddharth Shetty at their bakery, Baykery in Bhandup. The invite-only event saw friends pouring in to dance to the DJ’s beats while fresh bakes came out of the oven near the console. It was a food show and a music gig. Over time, Bangera and Shetty changed the format. The Kitchen Rave now collaborates with restaurants and chefs to create a unique experience that the West still hasn’t seen. “There’s usually a multi-course menu, an open kitchen, and a DJ playing a set. The idea is to have an informal chef’s table along with an artist,” he says. The Kitchen Rave has hosted a 10-course meal with Chef Amninder Sandhu at Bawri and a 17-course meal at Slink & Bardot. Each edition also witnesses a different genre of EDM, allowing people to not just explore food but also discover artists. “We usually have alcohol at our events, so permissions are still an issue. But it’s still a new concept, so selling tickets is not challenging,” says Bangera, and adds, “I think people are bored of clubs or a typical Saturday night.”