Food review: Coffee lover? This cafe in Worli serves diverse artisanal brews

A new coffee studio is serving artisanal brews for all kinds of coffee aficionados and fans, with a side of hands-on lessons in brewing your first cup of coffee

Barista Nagraj (left) oversees a pour-over during the DIY experience. Pics/Devashish Kamble

In Worli, where mornings have lately been marked by the whiff of freshly mixed concrete and cement thanks to the city’s never-ending makeover, the aroma of freshly ground beans wafting from Toise Coffee Roastery + Brewstudio on Dr Annie Besant Road might feel almost nostalgic for locals. The cosy café that seems to have taken a brave leap across the Bandra Worli Sea Link, away from the caffeinated western suburb, claims to operate on a simple ethos — slow down, unwind, escape.

Orange latte

Our escapade begins with a chat with the friendly baristas at the counter about our preferences in coffee beans, allergies and favourite flavours. We are recommended the specials for the day — cranberry espresso, orange latte and the Toise affogato, all roasted and brewed in-house. We learn from founder Aman Gogri, who is attending to patrons on the opening week that the beans are sourced from estates like Kerehaklu, Baarbara and Salawara in Karnataka. Most items on the menu, to this lactose intolerant writer’s delight, are available in vegan alternatives such as almond, oat, or soy milk.

The workstation consists of beginner-friendly equipment

We pick the orange latte in oat milk (R360), and settle into one of the high chairs in the seating area that hosts an abundance of indoor plants that blend into the earthy tones of the minimalist interiors. Those seeking solitude might prefer the solo coffee table nestled in a warmly lit corner. Our latte soon arrives at the table topped with a flamed orange slice. It packs a pleasant punch of caffeine that gives way to a bittersweet aftertaste of orange peel that grows on us as we slowly sip the drink, as the barista suggests.

Neapolitan toastie

Fuelled by caffeine, it’s time we make the trek to the mezzanine floor to the brewstudio section that allows novices to brew their own coffee. The unusually low ceiling means we must bow to the coffee gods before reaching the compact workstation. After picking the lightest roast among three bean options, barista Nagraj first introduces us to the flavour profile of the beans, which in our case is marked by muskmelon and berries. After a detailed demonstration of the process, including grinding, understanding proportions, picking the right filters, and pouring the perfect drip, it’s time we put our training to test.

The coffee gods are possibly busy on that working afternoon, we realise, as we struggle through the process. Our barista fills in with hands-on assistance and occasional pep talk. “The key to a good brew is patience and love. If you rush, you will fail. But once you learn the ropes, the process is almost therapeutic,” he says. After three rounds of pouring over our freshly ground beans and watching the clock to time it right, our concoction is served in mini cups that we learn have been specially crafted with rough bottoms to allow the flavours to taste smoother.

Our day ends with tucking into a well-deserved Neapolitan toastie (R420) that turns out to be a safe and fulfilling bet after a day of experimenting. A generous spread of marinara sauce topped with creamy mascarpone and arugula comes with lightly toasted multigrain bread that helps us escape the usual post-

carbohydrate meal food coma.

Toise Coffee Roastery + Brewstudio

AT Shop No 1, Madhuhans, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Time 8 am to 10 pm

LOG ON TO @toise.coffee on Instagram

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0/4 Average. Toise Coffee Roastery + Brewstudio didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals