As Mumbai sees a boom in restaurants, it is getting increasingly important to stand out. While the food is a main stay, restaurants, cafes and bars are also stepping up their interiors to take it up a notch for the diner

Representation Pic

As the world comes to Mumbai, it has a lot to offer not only with jobs but also culinary experiences. Every other month, there is a new eatery opening up showcasing a rise in the number of restaurants. It has led to not only an evolution in the food that is now being served but also how people are perceiving them, especially on social media. In the last decade itself, Mumbai’s restaurants have evolved from focusing on just the food to also highlighting their interiors.