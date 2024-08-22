Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Biophilic design sustainability and mono material How restaurant interiors are evolving in Mumbai to immerse diners into an experience

Biophilic design, sustainability, and mono-material: How restaurant interiors are evolving in Mumbai to immerse diners into an experience

Premium

Updated on: 22 August,2024 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As Mumbai sees a boom in restaurants, it is getting increasingly important to stand out. While the food is a main stay, restaurants, cafes and bars are also stepping up their interiors to take it up a notch for the diner

Biophilic design, sustainability, and mono-material: How restaurant interiors are evolving in Mumbai to immerse diners into an experience

Representation Pic

As the world comes to Mumbai, it has a lot to offer not only with jobs but also culinary experiences. Every other month, there is a new eatery opening up showcasing a rise in the number of restaurants. It has led to not only an evolution in the food that is now being served but also how people are perceiving them, especially on social media. In the last decade itself, Mumbai’s restaurants have evolved from focusing on just the food to also highlighting their interiors.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news Instagram mumbai Food Mumbai restaurants Interior design

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK